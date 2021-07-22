Sonoco Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 1,297,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.