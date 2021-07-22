Sonoco Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE SON traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 1,297,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
