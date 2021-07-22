Sora (XOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for about $144.83 or 0.00448167 BTC on popular exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and $1.55 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sora has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sora

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,472 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

