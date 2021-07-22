Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $78.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 780.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 293,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

