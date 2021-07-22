South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

