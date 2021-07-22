South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

South32 stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

