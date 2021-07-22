Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

