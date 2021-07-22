Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Buys 100,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $161,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.76. The company had a trading volume of 468,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The firm has a market cap of $988.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

