Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,360 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Centene worth $162,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,055. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

