Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $124.66 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 2.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.88% of Shift4 Payments worth $124,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 90,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

