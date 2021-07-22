Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $34.70 on Thursday, hitting $3,619.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,407.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

