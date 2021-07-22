Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.80. 453,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.