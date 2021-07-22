Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 4.9% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Expedia Group worth $296,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expedia Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.90. 39,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

