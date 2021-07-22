Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $250,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $421,672,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. 398,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

