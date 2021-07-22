Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.8% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $228,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.46. 286,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

