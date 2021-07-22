Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.