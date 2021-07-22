Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.