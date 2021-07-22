Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SWN stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.