S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.55-12.75 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $417.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $420.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.