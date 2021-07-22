Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,738.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $297,596.74 and $14,738.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00106649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.74 or 0.99814453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

