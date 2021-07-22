SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 14% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $358,318.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00105876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00142655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.53 or 0.99994584 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

