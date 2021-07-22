Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Hits $9.00 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $641,744.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

