SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Homrich & Berg’s 7th Largest Position

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned 1.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $118,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

