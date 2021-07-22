SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,693 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 95,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,893. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

