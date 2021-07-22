Spectrecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002439 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00248827 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033887 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

