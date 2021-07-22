Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002469 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00033750 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00249219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00034688 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

