Spendcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

