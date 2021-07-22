SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $228,935.21

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $228,935.21 and $413.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,622.89 or 1.00101404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.01294274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.47 or 0.00360440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00440165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00052220 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

