Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.59% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $132,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.