Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,783. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $381.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

