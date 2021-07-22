Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$47.21. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.14, with a volume of 103,993 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8908074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

