SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

