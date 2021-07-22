SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

