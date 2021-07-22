SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

