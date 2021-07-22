SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

