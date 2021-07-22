Stafi Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Stafi has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00244660 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

