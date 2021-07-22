Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $326.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

