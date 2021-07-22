Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

SLFPF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

