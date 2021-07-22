Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

SXI traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 23,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

