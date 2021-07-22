Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

