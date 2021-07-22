Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 50,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

