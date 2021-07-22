Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.75

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $121.75, with a volume of 180621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

