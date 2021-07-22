Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Starname has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $25,968.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00852064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

