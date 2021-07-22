State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,331,131 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1,295.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.25% of FOX worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

