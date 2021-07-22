State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 64,136 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $53,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

