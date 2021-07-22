State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $63,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

