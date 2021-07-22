State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

FCX stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.