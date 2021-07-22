State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 11,719 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of HP worth $51,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

