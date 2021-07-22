State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,631,673 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $54,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $200,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $5,052,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

