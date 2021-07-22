State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,153 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.60% of AerCap worth $45,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:AER opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.