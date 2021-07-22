State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.42% of IPG Photonics worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,839.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $214.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

