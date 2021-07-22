State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $48.19 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 782,780 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Enbridge worth $48,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.